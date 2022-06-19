Reports | Paris Saint-Germain leading race to sign LOSC Lille’s Renato Sanches
Today at 4:53 PM
According to FootMercato, Paris Saint-Germain are the front-runners to sign Lille midfielder Renato Sanches despite AC Milan and a few other teams in the race. The 24-year-old has re-made his career in France after struggling at Bayern Munich and has been heavily linked with a move to the Rossoneri.
Ever since his performances at Euro 2016, a lot has been expected from Renato Sanches but the young midfielder struggled to live up to expectations. So much so, that it affected his move to Bayern Munich as Sanches struggled to cope and was eventually sold to LOSC Lille in 2019. Since then, the 24-year-old has managed to thrive under the radar and played a key role in Lille winning the 2020/21 Ligue 1 title.
That combined with his consistent performances since then has seen the Portuguese international heavily linked with a move to AC Milan as they look to replace Franck Kessie. However, while the Rossoneri have reportedly submitted a bid worth around €15 million, it is below Lille’s asking price and it has allowed PSG a chance to swoop in. So much so, that FootMercato has reported that the Parisians are now the front-runners to sign Sanches because of their ability to meet the price now.
That is because AC Milan’s recent take-over means that they can’t make big bids until July and thus it has turned the tide in favour of PSG as they are reportedly willing to meet Lille’s €30 million asking fee. Furthermore, FootMercato has reported that the deal is being spearheaded by new football advisor Luis Campos, who played a key role in building the Lille team that won the 2020/21 title.
