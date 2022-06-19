Reports | Paris Saint-Germain leading race to sign LOSC Lille’s Renato Sanches

That combined with his consistent performances since then has seen the Portuguese international heavily linked with a move to AC Milan as they look to replace Franck Kessie. However, while the Rossoneri have reportedly submitted a bid worth around €15 million, it is below Lille’s asking price and it has allowed PSG a chance to swoop in. So much so, that FootMercato has reported that the Parisians are now the front-runners to sign Sanches because of their ability to meet the price now.