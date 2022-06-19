Reports | Kalidou Koulibaly not looking to join Juventus this summer amidst interest

However, that may not be in his hands as the club are looking to let the defender go especially given that contract negotiations have reportedly gone nowhere. Koulibaly himself is yet to comment on the situation but Il Mattino has reported that the Senegalese defender has no intention of staying in Italy if he does leave Napoli. Not only that, the report has revealed that a move to Juventus is reportedly out of the question despite the full-court press that the Turin side have launched recently.