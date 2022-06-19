Reports | Kalidou Koulibaly not looking to join Juventus this summer amidst interest
Today at 6:50 PM
According to Il Mattino, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is not looking to sign for Juventus this summer despite the fact that the Old Lady have been linked with a move for him. The 30-year-old has one year left on his current deal at Napoli and is reportedly looking for a new challenge.
With only one year left on his current contract, reports have indicated that Kalidou Koulibaly is no longer keen on staying at Napoli as the defender believes he has gone as far as he can. However, despite that no move has materialized for the 30-year-old this summer although he has been linked with a move to Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and a catalogue of others. Yet, reports have revealed that Napoli boss Luciano Spaletti has no intention of losing the star, especially with the club set to challenge for the title.
However, that may not be in his hands as the club are looking to let the defender go especially given that contract negotiations have reportedly gone nowhere. Koulibaly himself is yet to comment on the situation but Il Mattino has reported that the Senegalese defender has no intention of staying in Italy if he does leave Napoli. Not only that, the report has revealed that a move to Juventus is reportedly out of the question despite the full-court press that the Turin side have launched recently.
The Old Lady reportedly believes that a defensive partnership of Kalidou Koulibaly and Matthijs de Ligt could be just what they need to get back to their best, especially with Giorgio Chiellini having left the club. However, Il Mattino has further reported that Koulibaly has reportedly told the club that if he does leave, then he will be going abroad with both Chelsea and Barcelona considered to be front-runners.
