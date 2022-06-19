Reports | Athletic Club looking to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager

That includes a Round of 16 exit at the hands of eventual winners Real Madrid in the 2021/22 season although Pochettino’s side did lift the Ligue 1 title rather comfortably. But that combined with reports of discomfort and unhappiness within the squad has seen reports indicate that the Argentine is set to leave the Ligue 1 giants before the start of next season. However, in light of that, ESPN has reported that Athletic Club are looking to appoint him as their next manager but only if certain conditions are met.