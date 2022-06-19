Reports | Athletic Club looking to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager
According to ESPN, Athletic Club are keen on appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager but only if Ricardo Barkala is elected as the club’s next president. The Argentine is reportedly set to be sacked at Paris Saint-Germain after an inconsistent eighteen months as their manager.
Following Mauricio Pochettino’s appointment at Paris Saint-Germain last season, a lot was expected from the Argentine, especially after his success at Tottenham. But things haven’t gone according to plan as Pochettino and his side were pipped to the 2020/21 Ligue 1 title but LOSC Lille in his first six months. Since then, despite the addition of Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and a few other stars, PSG have struggled on the European stage.
That includes a Round of 16 exit at the hands of eventual winners Real Madrid in the 2021/22 season although Pochettino’s side did lift the Ligue 1 title rather comfortably. But that combined with reports of discomfort and unhappiness within the squad has seen reports indicate that the Argentine is set to leave the Ligue 1 giants before the start of next season. However, in light of that, ESPN has reported that Athletic Club are looking to appoint him as their next manager but only if certain conditions are met.
The former Tottenham and Espanyol boss is Ricardo Barkala’s top choice and if Barkala is elected as Athletic’s next president, then ESPN has revealed that Pochettino will be offered the job. This comes after Marcelino left the club at the end of the 2021/22 season and reports have indicated that Pochettino is open to the job. However, Barkala is one of three candidates in the running for president alongside Jon Uriarte and Inaki Arechabaleta.
