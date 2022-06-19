Playing in Premier League won’t be easy but I promise only to work, proclaims Fabio Vieira
Today at 4:24 PM
Porto starlet Fabio Vieira has admitted that knows playing Premier League football won’t be easy for him but added that this was a chance he had to take and he will work hard. The 22-year-old is set to sign for Arsenal after Porto confirmed that they had an agreement in place over a transfer.
While Arsenal have been linked with a move for Youri Tielemans and a few other players this summer, few expected the Gunners to sign Fabio Vieira. The transfer has come out of the blue for the 22-year-old midfielder with the North Londoners set to shell out at least £30 million for the Porto starlet this summer. However, while Porto have confirmed that they have an agreement in place, no move has been announced as of yet.
Yet ahead of the potential move to England and the Premier League, it has many fans concerned as to how Fabio Vieira would do in the notoriously tougher English top tier. But Vieira admitted that he knows that “playing in the Premier League won’t be easy” and thus promises to “only work, work, work” in order to do well. Not only that, the 22-year-old added that he “was always happy at Porto” but the chance to play in England “is important for any professional”.
“I was always happy at Porto but this chance is important for any professional. Playing in the Premier League won’t be easy and I promise only to work, work, work. My agent worked on the deal between the two clubs and I accepted the deal because it was important for all parties. I have always watched the Premier League on TV,” Vieira said, reported Goal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.