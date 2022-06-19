Liverpool sign Aberdeen starlet Calvin Ramsay in reported £6.5 million deal
In a statement, Liverpool have confirmed that they have signed Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay in a deal that could rise up to £6.5 million. The highly rated defender has won the Scottish Football Writers’ Association’s Young Player of the Year last season and has been linked with a move away.
With Bologna materializing their interest in January via a bid, it saw Aberdeen knock back the offer for Calvin Ramsay and the move proved to be the right one. The youngster had enjoyed a superb start to the 2021/22 season but a hamstring injury cut that short although Ramsay came back better in the new year. That combined with his maturity and talent at just 18, has seen the starlet heavily linked with a move to some of Europe’s biggest sides.
However, reports have indicated that Liverpool have been the front-runners and the Reds confirmed that they signed the 18-year-old from Aberdeen in a move reportedly worth £4 million. The fee could potentially hit £6.5 million with add-ons and while the Reds only confirmed that Ramsay has signed a long-term contract, reports have indicated that the Scot has been tied until 2027.
“ Liverpool FC have completed the signing of Scotland U21 international Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen, subject to international clearance. The right-back joins the Reds on a long-term contract after passing a medical and finalising the transfer at the AXA Training Centre,” reads the statement.
The 18-year-old becomes Liverpool’s third signing this summer after Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez arrived from Fulham and Benfica respectively. However, while Ramsay arrives as a potentially long-term option, the youngster admitted that “it’s a dream come true” to sign for the Reds. Not only that, he believes that it’s a “massive achievement” for him and he wants to “show the fans what I’ve got”
“I’m just buzzing and it’s a dream come true really to be here. It was a dream come true to play for Aberdeen, and now to be at one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world, it’s a massive achievement and I’m looking forward to trying to show the fans what I’ve got. Hopefully I can come in in pre-season, show everyone at the club, the staff, players what I’ve got and then we’ll see what happens from there,” Ramsay told Liverpoolfc.com.
