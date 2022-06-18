Reports | Paris Saint-Germain complete €40m Vitinha transfer from Porto

The Parisian club are set to beat competition from the likes of Manchester United, Everton, Chelsea, Arsenal, West Ham, etc to the signing of Porto midfielder. The French club triggered the €40m release clause in the Portugal international's contract and he will sign a five-year deal at the Parc des Princes. Vitinha becomes the club's first signing following Luis Campos' appointment as sporting advisor after Leonardo left his role at the end of the season.