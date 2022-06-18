Reports | Paris Saint-Germain complete €40m Vitinha transfer from Porto
Today at 3:13 PM
According to Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-Germain are close to completing the transfer of Porto midfielder Vitinhha after activating his release clause of €40 million with the Portuguese midfielder being Luis Ocampos’ first signing for the club. Personal terms have been agreed by both parties.
Vitinha came through Porto's youth system impressing at several age levels before making his breakthrough for the senior side in the 2020. The Portuguese midfielder made a season-long loan move to Wolverhampton Wanderers as he gained invaluable experience although he failed to impress at the Molineux.
The 22-year-old made his return to Porto ahead of the 2021-22 campaign and established himself as one of the best performers for the Portuguese side as they won the domestic double of the Primeira Liga and the Taça de Portugal.
The 22-year-old has become one of the most sought after midfielders on the market after a stellar season in the Primeira Liga and according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano Paris Saint-Germain have sealed the deal for the impressive midfielder.
The Parisian club are set to beat competition from the likes of Manchester United, Everton, Chelsea, Arsenal, West Ham, etc to the signing of Porto midfielder. The French club triggered the €40m release clause in the Portugal international's contract and he will sign a five-year deal at the Parc des Princes. Vitinha becomes the club's first signing following Luis Campos' appointment as sporting advisor after Leonardo left his role at the end of the season.
The deal is in its final stages after the players' camp and the club agreed on personal terms today with paperworks being initiatied to finalize the deal. The French club have acted quickly to reinforce their midfield after failing to land Aurélien Tchouaméni from Monaco as the French midfielder opted to join Real Madrid this summer.
