Real Madrid fans are going to see totally different Eden Hazard, proclaims Roberto Martinez
Today at 4:03 PM
Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has asserted that Eden Hazard is in the best period of his career and insisted that the Santiago Bernabeu faithful are all set to see a rejuvenated and improved Hazard next season. The Belgian has not hit the heights that were expected of him during his signing in 2019.
Eden Hazard signed for Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 for a reported fee of €100 million, which could rise to €146.1 million if certain clauses are activated as the Belgian completed a dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Belgian winger had cemented his legacy as one of the best wingers during his time at London as he scored 110 goals and registered 92 assists in 352 appearances across all competitions.
It has not gone according to plan for the 31-year-old at Madrid as he has struggled with various niggling injuries while finding it hard to replicate his performances at Chelsea with the Spanish club whenever fit. The Belgium star has helped the Spanish club claim two La Liga title and a Supercopa Cup but he has just made 47 appearances for the Spanish giants across three seasons in Madrid. Madrid are set to keep Hazard in their books next season as they hope to nurture the Belgian playmaker back to his mercurial best.
Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has admitted that Madrid fans are set to get their wish as Hazard is working hard to showcase his qualities for club and country in the upcoming season.
"Eden Hazard is in the best period of his career. I was surprised by the state of mind and physical condition he was in in June. Real Madrid fans are going to see a totally different Hazard. He is obsessed with succeeding at Real Madrid. He has not thought about changing his objective. He wants to win the World Cup. When you have a player capable of making a difference, whatever happens, it's going to be positive,” Martinez said in an interview on the radio programme El Larguero.
