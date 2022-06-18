Real Madrid fans are going to see totally different Eden Hazard, proclaims Roberto Martinez

It has not gone according to plan for the 31-year-old at Madrid as he has struggled with various niggling injuries while finding it hard to replicate his performances at Chelsea with the Spanish club whenever fit. The Belgium star has helped the Spanish club claim two La Liga title and a Supercopa Cup but he has just made 47 appearances for the Spanish giants across three seasons in Madrid. Madrid are set to keep Hazard in their books next season as they hope to nurture the Belgian playmaker back to his mercurial best.