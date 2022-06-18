Its a new start and everyone is excited about the new manager, admits Raphael Varane
Today at 2:48 PM
Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has revealed that the dressing room is excited to undergo preparations ahead of the new season under new manager Erik ten Hag and outlined his desire of winning every game next season. The French defender joined United from Real Madrid last summer.
Raphael Varane signed for Manchester United from Real Madrid in the previous summer for a reported fee of £34 million. The World Cup-winning center-back has endured a mixed campaign as he has been out of the side with a series of injuries restricting him to just 28 appearances in all competitions.
The French defender has been unable to help arrest United’s slump in an abysmal season as they recorded their worst-ever points tally in a Premier League season. The Manchester club will usher in a new era next season as Erik ten Hag has taken over the hotseat at the club and will aim to turn the club’s fortunes around.
The Dutch manager will have to oversee an extensive rebuild at Old Trafford and will be tasked with overhauling the squad to fit in with his ethos as he aims to restore the club back to its glory days. Varane suffered a disappointing inaugural campaign with the Red Devils but the Frenchman insists that the players are desperate to impress the new manager and start preparations quickly.
“It’s a new season, it’s a new start, so everyone is excited to know about the new manager. Obviously, we want to do well and win every game so, for this, we’ll have to prepare for the new season, and I think it’s important for us to train hard and be ready. We want to be ready for the new season," he reiterated. "We need to work very hard and there will be a lot of training sessions, and a lot of games, so I think it will be interesting and a great moment to work very hard and to prepare for the season,” Varane told the club’s website.
