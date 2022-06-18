Eddie Nketiah signs new contract with Arsenal until 2027

Arsenal have confirmed that star striker Eddie Nketiah has signed a contract extension to stay at the Emirates Stadium after the Englishman agreed to a five-year contract that will see him stay at the club until 2027. Nketiah was set to leave on a free transfer this summer before he penned the deal.

Eddie Nketiah joined the Arsenal academy and played for the club at youth levels before making his debut for the senior side in 2017. The striker made a handful of appearances for the club before making a loan switch to Leeds United for the 2019-20 season before returning to Arsenal in 2020.

The 22-year-old has to date scored 23 goals for the London club in 92 appearances across all competitions. The Englishman bore the burden of scoring goals for the London club in the second half of the season after Pierre Emerick Aubameyang departed the club. The Arsenal star was in good goalscoring form in the closing weeks of the season as they narrowly missed out on finishing in a Champions League qualifying spot.

Nketiah’s previous contract was set to expire this summer and a compromise looked unlikely to be made as the player’s camp rejected several extension offers from the London club. The English striker has had a change of mind and now commits to a five-year contract at the club as Nketiah looks to achieve history alongside the Gunners.

Arsenal manager Arteta expressed his delight in seeing the striker extend his deal at the club.

"I'm delighted Eddie is staying with us. He represents what we are all about and all the values of the club. We are very happy that he has extended his contract and now we have to get to work and continue to develop the great talent and person that we have in him,” the Spanish coach told the club’s website.

We're delighted to announce @EddieNketiah9 has signed a new deal ✍️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 18, 2022