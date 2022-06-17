Tottenham sign Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma for £25 million

Ever since his move from LOSC Lille, few players have impressed for Brighton more than Yves Bissouma with the 25-year-old thriving for the Seagulls. However, while injuries and various other issues have affected his form during the 2021/22 season, Bissouma still finished the term strongly and as arguably one of Brighton’s best players. So much so, that the 25-year-old had been heavily linked with a move away amidst interest from Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal.