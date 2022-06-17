Tottenham sign Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma for £25 million
Today at 9:31 PM
In a statement, Tottenham have confirmed that they have signed Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma for an initial fee of £25 million plus add-ons. The Mali international had been heavily linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium and signs a four year deal with the North Londoners.
Ever since his move from LOSC Lille, few players have impressed for Brighton more than Yves Bissouma with the 25-year-old thriving for the Seagulls. However, while injuries and various other issues have affected his form during the 2021/22 season, Bissouma still finished the term strongly and as arguably one of Brighton’s best players. So much so, that the 25-year-old had been heavily linked with a move away amidst interest from Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
That has especially been the case this summer as Bissouma only had one year left on his contract. However, Spurs have won the race for the Brighton midfielder and confirmed, via a statement, that they have signed the Mali international for a £25 million fee plus add-ons. Not only that, the 25-year-old signs a four year contract with the club and becomes Spurs’ third move this summer after free-transfers for Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster.
“We are delighted to announce the transfer of Yves Bissouma from Brighton and Hove Albion, subject to the granting of a work permit. The Mali International has agreed a deal that will run until 2026,” reads the statement.
Introducing our third summer signing... 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GMEjKo1MH9— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 17, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.