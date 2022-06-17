Reports | PSG engage in talks with Christophe Galtier over succeeding Mauricio Pochettino
Today at 2:36 PM
According to reports from GOAL, Paris Saint-Germain have identified OGC Nice coach Christophe Galtier as the ideal candidate to succeed Mauricio Pochettino at the helm of the French club and have engaged in discussions over a deal. Pochettino is expected to be relieved of his managerial duties.
Mauricio Pochettino returned to the Parc des Princes as Paris Saint-Germain’s manager in January 2021 after representing the French club during his playing years. The Argentinean coach was given the tools in the form of the signings of Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donarumma, Sergio Ramos, and Achraf Hakimi amongst others to take the Parisian club to the next level although it hasn’t gone according to Pochettino’s vision.
Despite winning the Ligue 1 title at the end of the season, reports have suggested that PSG are set to sack the former Tottenham coach from his role due to the club's poor showing in the Champions League. According to reports from GOAL, the Ligue 1 side has approached Nice coach Christophe Galtier to be their new coach after the French coach established his pedigree by winning the Ligue 1 title in the 2020-21 season with Lille.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
It is understood that PSG are yet to finalize the terms of an amicable exit for Pochettino while they are preparing to strike a deal with Nice to get their top target. The Parisian club held talks with both Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho although the duo were not interested in taking charge of the hotseat at Paris as they are content with their current roles.
It is understood that PSG will look to make Pochettino’s exit official soon in order to allow Galtier the time required to settle into his new job and make his own reservations about the squad. Although details are yet to be finalized, the French club is confident of agreeing to personal terms with the Nice coach and making the deal official in the coming days.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.