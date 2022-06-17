Reports | Paris Saint-Germain re-ignite their interest in Ousmane Dembele
According to Mundo Deportivo, Paris Saint-Germain have re-opened their interest in Ousmane Dembele with the Parisians still keen on signing the Frenchman on a free transfer. The 25-year-old has less than two weeks left on his contract at Barcelona although negotiations are underway over a new deal.
Ever since he signed for Barcelona, Ousmane Dembele has struggled for consistency with injuries and various other issues hurting his cause. However, over the last six months, under Xavi Hernandez, the Frenchman has found a new lease of life, thriving in the Spanish league. So much so, that while Dembele finished the season with just two goals across all competitions, he also had 13 assists.
That combined with a degree of consistency that the forward showed impressed the La Liga giants enough that reports have indicated that the club are in talks over a new deal. However, with less than two weeks left on his current contract, nothing has materialized yet again although Mundo Deportivo has reported that PSG are back in the running. The French giants had stepped out of the race after extending Kylian Mbappe’s contract but are back in because they’re set to lose Angel Di Maria.
Furthermore, the addition of Luis Campos as their new sporting director has also played a role in this as Campos believes that Dembele, on a free transfer, would be a coup. However, the Parisians aren’t the only horse in the race Chelsea, Manchester United and a few other sides are also considering a move for Dembele this summer.
