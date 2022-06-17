Reports | Liverpool interested in Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham capture

The Reds were in the market for a midfielder with their interest in Aurelien Tchouameni coming to an unsuccessful end as the French midfielder opted for a move to Real Madrid. Jurgen Klopp is set to rely on Thiago, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson as his preferred options in midfield ahead of the 2022-23 season as they look to wait for Bellingham until next summer. The two clubs will negotiate a fee of around £100 million for the midfielder at the end of next season.