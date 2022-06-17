Reports | Liverpool interested in Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham capture
Today at 3:22 PM
According to reports from The Mirror, Liverpool are keen on recruiting Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to the club although a deal is unlikely to be struck as the German club outlined their intentions of keeping the star at the club. The 18-year-old joined Dortmund in 2020.
Jude Bellingham had cemented his status as one of the most highly touted prospects in the game during his stint with Birmingham City. The English midfielder’s composure and press resistance attracted the attention of several elite clubs in Europe with Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United considered the frontrunners to sealing his signature.
Dortmund won the race for the teenage prodigy and the England international has established himself as a key component of the German club’s midfield. The 18-year-old has made 90 appearances for the German side while scoring 10 goals and registering 18 assists across all competitions. According to reports from The Mirror, Bellingham’s impressive performances have alerted Liverpool to the possibility of potentially acquiring the young star.
Liverpool have already spent vast sums of money to recruit Benfica striker Darwin Nunez and Fulham midfielder Fabio Carvalho with defender Calvin Ramsay next on the wishlist although their transfer activity will be forced to a halt there. It is understood that Dortmund are not willing to sell their star midfielder as they don’t want to sanction a sale in the same window where they lost star striker Erling Haaland.
The Reds were in the market for a midfielder with their interest in Aurelien Tchouameni coming to an unsuccessful end as the French midfielder opted for a move to Real Madrid. Jurgen Klopp is set to rely on Thiago, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson as his preferred options in midfield ahead of the 2022-23 season as they look to wait for Bellingham until next summer. The two clubs will negotiate a fee of around £100 million for the midfielder at the end of next season.
