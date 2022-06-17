Reports | Bayern Munich set to meet Liverpool’s £42.5 million asking price for Sadio Mane

Following Liverpool’s defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, reports indicated that the Reds were set to lose more than a few players this summer. That was later confirmed by more reports with the club placing Takumi Minamino on the transfer list while Sadio Mane, reportedly, asked to leave the club. The latter has only one year left on his current contract and has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich although an agreement has, so far, not been reached.

That is despite the German giants submitting not one but two bids for Mane although both offers have been well below Liverpool’s asking price. But that is all set to change as Sky Sports has reported that Bayern are set to meet the Reds’ £42.5 million valuations of Mane and have already come to an agreement over personal terms. The 30-year-old reportedly handed the Germans a verbal commitment last month and will sign a three-year contract with the Bundesliga side.

But the Bavarians still believe that they can get Liverpool to come to an agreement over a fee lower than the £42.5 million asking price, which is indicated by their opening two bids for £31 million and £29 million with add-ons. However, Sky Sports have further reported that the Reds are hell-bent on getting over the £34 million fees that they bought Mane for and thus believe that he is worth at least £43 million despite his contract situation.