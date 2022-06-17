Reports | Aston Villa and Newcastle United considering move for Gareth Bale
Today at 6:55 PM
According to the Guardian, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are amongst Gareth Bale’s many suitors this summer with Tottenham also in the race. The Welsh international is set to leave Real Madrid once his contract expires at the end of June and has been linked with a move back to England.
With Gareth Bale’s contract at Real Madrid set to expire at the end of the 2021/22 season, reports indicated that the Welsh superstar was set to end his near decade-long spell in Madrid. However, with Wales having qualified for the 2022 World Cup, reports indicated that Bale is now actively looking to sign for a club on a short-term contract. That was later confirmed by the 31-year-old as he revealed that he has options and is considering them in a bid to stay match-fit for the World Cup.
But while he has been linked with a move to Cardiff City, Getafe and even Tottenham, the Guardian has revealed that both Aston Villa and Newcastle United are in the running. The two clubs are looking at world-class reinforcements and believe that Bale fits that bracket, even on a short-term deal. However, not only that, despite reports indicating that Spurs weren’t in the running, the report revealed that Tottenham are keeping a close on Bale’s situation.
Furthermore, the Welsh forward has denied that he is set to sign for Getafe but he did reveal that playing European football was not a part of his consideration which does leave the road open for Cardiff City in the Championship. The Guardian also further reported that the Magpies are looking at other options as well although Villa are amongst those seriously considering a short-term deal for the former Tottenham man.
