Reports | Aston Villa and Newcastle United considering move for Gareth Bale

With Gareth Bale’s contract at Real Madrid set to expire at the end of the 2021/22 season, reports indicated that the Welsh superstar was set to end his near decade-long spell in Madrid. However, with Wales having qualified for the 2022 World Cup, reports indicated that Bale is now actively looking to sign for a club on a short-term contract. That was later confirmed by the 31-year-old as he revealed that he has options and is considering them in a bid to stay match-fit for the World Cup.