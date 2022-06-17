It was new to me to have an issue with my coach, reveals Paul Pogba
Today at 4:22 PM
Paul Pogba has asserted that his relationship with former Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho deteriorated due to an incident in Miami while acknowledging that it was the first time he had an issue with a manager in his career. The French midfielder is set to leave United this summer.
Paul Pogba arrived amidst much fanfare for his second spell with Manchester United in 2016 for a then-world record transfer fee of €105 million. The Manchester club had initiated a rebuild of their own the same summer as they brought in former Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho to Old Trafford. The duo enjoyed success together alongside the contributions of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in their first season as they won the Europa League and secured the EFL Cup in the 2016-17 season.
Mourinho led the English giants to a second-place finish the following year although things turned sour in this third season and he was relieved from his duties at Old Trafford. Pogba has suffered a similar fate to his end at the Manchester club as he is set to leave the club as a free agent with reports indicating that Juventus are the frontrunners to sealing the deal for the French international.
It was reported that Mourinho and Pogba had their fair share of issues during the latter end of the Portuguese coach’s tenure at the club and the Frenchman has admitted their relationship completely broke down during an incident at Miami.
“It started when I got injured. I said I was going to Miami to do rehabilitation. A paparazzi took a photo of Zulay [Pogba’s wife] and me. Jose sent the picture to Mino [Raiola]. I didn’t like that at all. He said he’s on holiday when we are working like [expletive]. I told Mourinho are you serious? I’m injured. I train three times a day here. Who do you think I am? It was new to me to have an issue with my coach,” the World Cup winner said in his new Amazon Prime documentary.
