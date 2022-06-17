It was new to me to have an issue with my coach, reveals Paul Pogba

“It started when I got injured. I said I was going to Miami to do rehabilitation. A paparazzi took a photo of Zulay [Pogba’s wife] and me. Jose sent the picture to Mino [Raiola]. I didn’t like that at all. He said he’s on holiday when we are working like [expletive]. I told Mourinho are you serious? I’m injured. I train three times a day here. Who do you think I am? It was new to me to have an issue with my coach,” the World Cup winner said in his new Amazon Prime documentary.