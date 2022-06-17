FC Porto confirm €40 million deal in place with Arsenal for Fabio Vieira
Today at 5:21 PM
In a statement, Porto have confirmed that they have an agreement in place with Arsenal for Fabio Vieira for a fee of €40 million including add-ons. The 22-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move away after an excellent 2021/22 season, where he contributed to 23 goals contributions.
Despite making his debut for Porto in the 2019/20 season, Fabio Vieira has taken time to slowly but steadily find his footing at a senior level for the Portuguese giants. However, things changed in the 2021/22 season as Vieira not only found his footing but proceeded to play a key role for the club. So much so that the 22-year-old finished the term with 23 goal contributions, a tally that included 20 in the Liga Nos alone.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
That combined with the young starlet’s potential has seen him linked to more than a few clubs but reports over the last week had indicated that Arsenal had won the race. That has now been confirmed by Porto as the club revealed that the two parties have come to an agreement for Vieira with a €40 million fee in place. The Gunners will shell out €35 million plus €5 million in add-ons and the 22-year-old is set to sign a five-year contract with the North Londoners.
“(Porto), under the terms of article 248 n1 of the Securities Code, hereby informs the market that it has reached an agreement with Arsenal FC for the assignment, on a definitive basis, of the sports registration rights of professional football player Fabio Vieira for 40M (forty million euros), of which 5M (five million euros) are dependent on the achievement of sporting objectives. It is further informed that the final agreement is still being finalized and is expected to be implemented in the next few days,” reads the statement on Porto’s website.
Official, confirmed. Arsenal signs Fábio Vieira from FC Porto on a permanent deal, Portuguese club statement announces. ⚪️🔴🤝 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2022
“Deal complete for amount of €40m, and of these, €5m are dependent on achievement of sports objectives”. pic.twitter.com/oaRLXGpeVX
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.