We would have no issue with Pau Torres staying here rest of his career, proclaims Fernando Roig
Today at 6:14 PM
Villarreal CEO Fernando Roig has admitted that the club has no issues if Pau Torres wants to stay with them for the rest of his career but added he knows that is an unrealistic dream. The 25-year-old has become one of the best defenders in the La Liga and has attracted interest from outside Spain.
Ever since his loan spell at Malaga, Pau Torres returned to Villarreal a different defender with the Spaniard thriving for the club. That has especially been the case under Unai Emery’s tenure with the now 25-year-old slowly becoming arguably one of the best defenders in the La Liga. Not only that, some consider the Spaniard to be one of the best in the world and it has seen Torres heavily linked with a move away this summer. The defender has had interest from England, France and Italy but nothing has materialized so far.
However, in light of the interest, reports have indicated that Villarreal have offered the defender a new deal although he has yet to make a decision on his future. It has seen Fernando Roig praise Torres and he believes that the 25-year-old is “among the best 10 defenders in the world”. Not only that, the Villarreal CEO added that he would love to see Torres spend his career at the club, no matter how unrealistic a dream it is.
"We would love for Torres who started his career here to end it at Villarreal. He is among the best 10 defenders in the world for sure, although I would go further and say he is in the top five. I wish someone born here would remain at the club the rest of his life,” Roig said, reported Marca.
“But the reality in football is different and there are teams that are very powerful. We shall see what happens but we would have no issue with him staying here the rest of his career."
