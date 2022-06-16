We would have no issue with Pau Torres staying here rest of his career, proclaims Fernando Roig

Ever since his loan spell at Malaga, Pau Torres returned to Villarreal a different defender with the Spaniard thriving for the club. That has especially been the case under Unai Emery’s tenure with the now 25-year-old slowly becoming arguably one of the best defenders in the La Liga. Not only that, some consider the Spaniard to be one of the best in the world and it has seen Torres heavily linked with a move away this summer. The defender has had interest from England, France and Italy but nothing has materialized so far.