Thought process is to show Manchester United that they made mistake, proclaims Paul Pogba

Today at 7:44 PM
In his documentary, Paul Pogba has claimed that he wants to show Manchester United and other clubs that they made a mistake in not offering him a contract extension. The Frenchman will leave the Old Trafford side on a free-transfer for the second time in a decade and is set to sign for Juventus.
A lot was expected from Paul Pogba when Manchester United shelled out a then world record sum for the Frenchman in order to bring him back to the club. But six years down the line and the move hasn’t worked out for either party with the midfielder instead struggling for consistency. Injuries and a consistent managerial roundabout hasn’t helped either party but Pogba’s form for the French national team while struggling for United also didn’t help.
However, with the Frenchman set to leave on a free-transfer for the second time in just over a decade, it has seen reports indicate that he was unhappy at the way United treated him in his final year. That has now been confirmed as Pogba admitted as much in his documentary, the Pogmentary, that his “thought process” now is to show United that they made a mistake. Not only that, the Frenchman reportedly also said that he was upset at the fact that the club never made him an extension offer.
“My thought process is to show Manchester (United) that they made a mistake in waiting to give me a contract. And to show other clubs that Manchester had made a mistake in not offering me a contract. How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing? Never seen that,” Pogba said in his documentary, reported the Athletic.
