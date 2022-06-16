Reports | RB Leipzig set £100 million asking price for Christopher Nkunku amidst interest

It has seen reports indicate that Nkunku has been considering his options amidst interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs including Manchester United, Manchester City and a few others. But with Liverpool reportedly the front-runners, their interest has cooled down after a move for Darwin Nunez although at least four other clubs remain in the running. It has seen the Independent report that Leipzig have set a £100 million minimum asking price in light of the interest with them keen on getting the most from their investment.