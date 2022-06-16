Reports | RB Leipzig set £100 million asking price for Christopher Nkunku amidst interest
Today at 6:58 PM
According to the Independent, RB Leipzig have set a minimum £100 million price-tag on Christopher Nkunku’s head amidst interest from England, Spain and Italy for the 24-year-old. The Frenchman thrived for the German side last season, contributing to 55 goals across all competitions for the club.
Despite an underwhelming second season at RB Leipzig, the German side opted to keep their faith in Christopher Nkunku and it paid off in spades. The 24-year-old turned into arguably one of Europe’s best attackers in the 2021/22 season as he contributed to 55 goals, a tally that included 35 goals and 20 assists across all competitions. That includes 20 goals and 15 assists in just the Bundesliga but Leipzig’s struggles meant that only finished fourth, 29 points behind Bayern Munich in first.
It has seen reports indicate that Nkunku has been considering his options amidst interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs including Manchester United, Manchester City and a few others. But with Liverpool reportedly the front-runners, their interest has cooled down after a move for Darwin Nunez although at least four other clubs remain in the running. It has seen the Independent report that Leipzig have set a £100 million minimum asking price in light of the interest with them keen on getting the most from their investment.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
That has reportedly deterred Manchester United from any potential move this summer as the Red Devils have other concerns but Paris Saint-Germain still remain in the running. The Parisians did sell Nkunku three years ago to Leipzig but are keen on bringing him back in light of the attacker’s evolution into a consistent offensive presence. They’re not the only horse in the race as both Arsenal and Manchester City are also reportedly looking at a move alongside a few others.
- Christopher Nkunku
- Darwin Nunez
- English Premier League
- Bundesliga
- Rb Leipzig
- Manchester United
- Paris Saint Germain
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.