Reports | Nottingham Forest engage in talks with Manchester United over Dean Henderson
Today at 4:27 PM
According to reports from GOAL, Nottingham Forest are in talks with Manchester United over a one-year loan deal for Dean Henderson as the goalkeeper looks to move elsewhere in search of regular game time ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The move would also include a permanent buy option.
Dean Henderson cemented his status as one of the most highly touted goalkeeping prospects during his stint with Sheffield United. The goalkeeper who was on loan from Manchester United helped the Championship club earn promotion to the Premier League and was instrumental for the Blades in retaining their place among the elites of English top-flight football.
Henderson was added to United's senior squad ahead of the 2020-21 campaign where he competed for a spot in the starting XI alongside David De Gea. The English goalkeeper has found it hard to break into the side in the 2021-22 season due to the exceptional form of De Gea and the goalkeeper is set to move elsewhere in search of more playing time.
According to reports from GOAL, Nottingham Forest are interested in securing a one-year loan deal for the English goalkeeper as they look to defend their spot in the top flight of English football next season. It is understood that new United manager Erik Ten Hag is prepared to let the 25-year-old depart the club as he is content with David De Gea and Tom Heaton as his goalkeeping options.
Forest have submitted an official offer for a one-year loan deal which will also include the option of a permanent transfer to the newly promoted team. Henderson is keen on the move as he is desperate to make a return to Gareth Southgate’s setup in time for the 2022 World Cup later this year in Qatar. Details are set to be finalized between both parties as a move for Henderson looks to be imminent at the moment.
