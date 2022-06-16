Reports | Inter close to re-signing Romelu Lukaku on loan from Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea from Inter for a club-record fee of £97.5million for his second spell at the club after leaving the London club in 2013. The Belgian made the comeback to familiar surroundings as he outlined his intentions of proving himself to the Stamford Bridge faithful after failing to cement his place at the club in his first spell at the London club.

Expectations were sky-high for the Belgian striker as Chelsea had missed a focal point in attack in the 2020-21 season with the Belgian seen as the final piece of the puzzle. It didn’t go according to plan for the Belgium international as he has thoroughly underwhelmed at the club. According to reports from GOAL, Inter are keen on bringing back the striker to Italy after Lukaku has decided to push for a move away from Stamford Bridge.

A potential deal could come to fruition soon as the London club has now dropped their loan fee to just €12 million after initially asking for €25 million. Both clubs remain some distance away from coming to an agreement with the Italian club offering €7 million in their latest bid although it is understood that the two parties are close to finding a compromise. It is understood that Lukaku is desperate to get his move away from the English club despite senior officials at the club trying to appeal to a player who has lost trust in his environment.