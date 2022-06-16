Reports | Arsenal confident of getting deal done for Gabriel Jesus with Manchester City

Having let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette leave the club in the space of six-months, reports have indicated that Arsenal ’s top priority this summer is to sign a striker. The Gunners currently have no available strikers in their squad as Eddie Nketiah is entering the final two weeks of his contract but is in negotiations over an extension. However, that has seen the club look at several options although Gabriel Jesus is reportedly their top target.

The 25-year-old has only one year left on his current contract and has been heavily linked with a move away especially after the arrival of Erling Haaland at the Etihad Stadium. However, despite links to Chelsea and Tottenham, the Times has reported that Arsenal are confident of getting a deal done because Jesus reportedly wants to join them. The Brazilian is keen on playing under Mikel Arteta again and believes that he can secure regular first-team football before the World Cup.

However, the report has indicated that the two clubs are still well apart in their valuation for Jesus as City are keen on making a profit and thus want at least £50 million. But Arsenal’s initial bid was well below that with them reportedly offering around £30 million plus add-ons. Yet, the Times has further reported that the Gunners are confident of reaching an agreement with the reigning Premier League champions as they believe City are open to accepting a lower fee.