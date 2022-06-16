Never said its over between Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid, admits Florentino Perez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has asserted that the door remains open for Kylian Mbappe to make the move to Madrid in the future while acknowledging that the Frenchman changed his tune during negotiations over a move. Mbappe signed a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain.

Kylian Mbappe was the center of transfer speculation last summer as Real Madrid made multiple high-profile bids to sign the striker from PSG. The Frenchman’s contract was set to expire this summer and the striker was widely expected to snub a contract extension from the French club and favour a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

In a shock decision, the World Cup winner snubbed a move to Madrid in favour of signing a new three-year contract with PSG. It has been reported that French club has made Mbappe their highest paid star at the club after an extension and the Frenchman will be the centerpiece of their sporting project.

Not only that, France President Emmanuel Macron also held a conversation with the 23-year-old over staying put in his home nation and saw his desire of seeing a French star remain in the country come to fruition. Real Madrid president Perez admitted that Mbappe was inclined to join Madrid although he succumbed to economical and political pressure.

“Mbappé didn't betray anyone. Mbappé's dream was to join Madrid, he always bought our shirts, but the situation changed because of POLITICAL and economical pressure. At the end, we said this isn't the Mbappé we wanted. He changed his dream. I still appreciate Mbappé, of course. Mbappé's mom wanted him to come to Madrid, because it's her son's dream. She was sad,” Perez told El Chiringuito TV.

“If Mbappé is like this, then let him stay at PSG. This isn't the Mbappé I wanted. I never said it's over, in 3 years things can change, all I said is this isn't my Mbappé, but that can change. No player will ever be above the club[Madrid],” he added.