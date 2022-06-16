ISL 2022-23 | Chennaiyin FC rope in Mohammed Rafique for upcoming season

A versatile footballer, Rafique has played in nine positions in his decade-long professional career with 153 matches under his belt. He will provide flexibility as well as multiple options for Chennaiyin FC in team composition.

Welcoming Rafique into the club, Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said: “We are very excited to see Mohammed Rafi que in Chennaiyin blue. Across his illustrious career, he has proudly represented the national team and scored the winning goal in the 2014 ISL final for ATK. We are also aware of the versatility he brings to the side and his experience will be invaluable for the younger boys in the squad.”

The Kolkata-born footballer has also represented the national side on 12 occasions, including two friendlies, and has one goal and an assist to his name. With the Blue Tigers, Rafique won the 2018 Intercontinental Cup and a Tri-Nation series in 2017.

“I’m really happy to join the Chennaiyin FC family. It is one of the best teams, two times champions. I will try my best to help the team,” Rafique expressed his excitement about joining Chennaiyin FC. Besides ATK, he has also featured for three other clubs in the ISL—the latest being SC East Bengal for whom he had played in 31 matches in the last two seasons. In the 2021-22 ISL, he appeared 16 times for the Red and Gold Brigade, providing one assist and spending 1075 minutes on the pitch.