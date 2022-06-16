If Kalvin Phillips goes to Manchester City then he becomes another squad player, insists Danny Mills
Today at 2:21 PM
Former Leeds and Manchester City player Danny Mills has claimed that a transfer for Kalvin Phillips to City will prove to be risky as Pep Guardiola has a strong side with several options to choose from. The Leeds midfielder is rumoured to be a primary target for the English champions this summer.
Kalvin Phillips has established himself as one of the finest defensive midfielders in the Premier League during his stint with Leeds. The midfielder's exceptional defensive prowess and passing ability have captured the attention of Pep Guardiola as the Spanish coach looks to bolster his midfield options this summer. The England international has made 234 appearances for the English side while scoring 14 goals and providing 13 assists across all competitions.
It is understood that City will try to recruit the midfielder to replace the departing Fernandinho and to provide competition to Rodri for a place in the starting XI. The futures of Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, and Oleksandr Zinchenko remain uncertain and Guardiola is keen to bring in new blood and fresh ideas to a squad that could get complacent due to their achievements last season.
An official approach for Phillips is expected to be made in the coming weeks as City try to get the transfer over the line. However, former City and Leeds player Danny Mills has warned the Leeds midfielder against opting for a move to the Etihad Stadium citing the squad depth of Guardiola’s side and Rodri’s exceptional performances.
“I think if he goes to Manchester City he becomes another squad player. He’ll probably play 20 games or so? He’s not Rodri’s standard yet, Rodri’s different class. I remember watching Rodri when he first came in to the football club and thinking ‘wow’. I’m not saying Kalvin Phillips will get found out because he’s a very good player, but going to Manchester City with the intensity and the expectation of having to win every single week is next level,” Mills told talkSPORT.
