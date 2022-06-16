If Kalvin Phillips goes to Manchester City then he becomes another squad player, insists Danny Mills

“I think if he goes to Manchester City he becomes another squad player. He’ll probably play 20 games or so? He’s not Rodri’s standard yet, Rodri’s different class. I remember watching Rodri when he first came in to the football club and thinking ‘wow’. I’m not saying Kalvin Phillips will get found out because he’s a very good player, but going to Manchester City with the intensity and the expectation of having to win every single week is next level,” Mills told talkSPORT.