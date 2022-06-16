FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 | Bhubaneswar to hold India’s group stage matches

Today at 1:45 PM
The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar will host India's three group matches in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 in October. The semi-finals and final will take place in Goa and Navi Mumbai, as per the schedule released by International Football Federation and the Local Organising Committee (LOC).
On the 11th, 14th, and 17th of October, India will play their group matches. However, the hosts, who are in Group A, will not know their opponents until the official drawings are revealed on June 24. A total of 16 teams will compete in 32 games over the course of ten days, separated into four groups (A-D). There will be doubleheaders on each of the ten-match days. From October 11 to October 30, the competition will be conducted.
The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host the matches, while the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao will hold the Goa matches. Apart from group matches, the four quarter-final games will be split evenly between the two venues on October 21 and 22. On October 26, the two semi-finals will be held in Goa. On October 30, the final and third-place match will be contested at Navi Mumbai.
India is hosting its second FIFA tournament in the last few years. In 2017, India hosted the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup. The matches, however, were staged in six different cities: New Delhi, Kolkata, Goa, Navi Mumbai, Guwahati, and Kochi.
