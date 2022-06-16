FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 | Bhubaneswar to hold India’s group stage matches

On the 11th, 14th, and 17th of October, India will play their group matches. However, the hosts, who are in Group A, will not know their opponents until the official drawings are revealed on June 24. A total of 16 teams will compete in 32 games over the course of ten days, separated into four groups (A-D). There will be doubleheaders on each of the ten-match days. From October 11 to October 30, the competition will be conducted.