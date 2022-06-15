To play with the top players here will be something special, exclaims Darwin Nunez

Liverpool new signing Darwin Nunez has admitted that the Merseyside club has several top players with great qualities and revealed that he is excited to play alongside the likes of Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah. Nunez also expressed his desire in emulating Luis Suarez at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez emerged as the breakout star in European football during the 2021-22 season as he scored 34 goals and registered four assists across all competitions. The Uruguayan striker’s prolific goalscoring form and versatility attracted interest from several top clubs in Europe as they looked to lure the next generation of top-quality strikers.

Liverpool won the race to secure the Uruguayan international's signature as the English side completed a deal worth an initial £64 million with a further £21m possible in add-ons. Nunez joins a scary Reds attack consisting of stars such as Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Luis Diaz as they look to win major silverware in the 2022-23 campaign.

The former Benfica frontman expressed his delight in joining a club of Liverpool’s stature and admitted that he is excited to link up with the Reds’ attackers.

“There are some top, top players here with great qualities. There is Firmino, who's a great player; and then Jota, who is another great striker; Luis Diaz, Salah. To play alongside these 'monsters' is going to be something really special for me because as a kid you dream of going far and I dreamt of being able to play in Europe but I didn't expect to get as far as a great club like Liverpool,” Nunez told the club’s website.

Nunez also commented on the prospect of emulating Luis Suarez’s impact at the English side.

“For sure, I'll get the opportunity soon to call him and have a chat with him. I'll ask him lots of questions so he can offer his support and help because he's a real reference to me because he's a Uruguayan footballer who made history at Liverpool,” he added.