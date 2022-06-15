Reports | Bayern Munich edges closer to complete Sadio Mane transfer

Mane is keen on making the switch to Germany and is understood to have already conveyed his wishes to Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool hierarchy. It is understood that Bayern will submit a new bid in order to accelerate and complete the deal for the Senegal winger. Negotiations between both parties are expected to go smoothly as they look to make the deal come to fruition and fulfill the player’s wishes. The deal is expected to be completed later this week after all the details have been finalized.