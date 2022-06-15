Reports | Bayern Munich edges closer to complete Sadio Mane transfer
Today at 5:42 PM
According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Sadio Mane has agreed on personal terms with Bayern Munich for a three-year deal as the Senegalese winger edges closer to complete the move to the Bavarian club. Mane’s current deal at Liverpool expires next summer and a transfer is imminent.
Liverpool signed Sadio Mané from Southampton for a fee of £34 million in the summer of 2016 and the fee has paid dividends for the Merseyside club. The Senegal international has cemented his status as one of the most electrifying wingers in European football during his time with Liverpool.
The 30-year-old has scored 120 goals and registered 48 assists in 249 appearances for the Reds while leading them to their first-ever Premier League title, one Champions League, and one FA Cup during his time at the club.
The Senegal international's current deal with the English side expires at the end of next season and Liverpool will look to cash in on Mane in order not to lose him on a free transfer. According to Fabrizio Romano, Mane’s transfer to the German club is in its finals stages after the winger agreed to personal terms with Bayern on a three-year contract. The Merseyside club has already braced for the loss of the 2021 AFCON winner as they have recruited Darwin Nunez from Benfica for a club-record fee.
Mane is keen on making the switch to Germany and is understood to have already conveyed his wishes to Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool hierarchy. It is understood that Bayern will submit a new bid in order to accelerate and complete the deal for the Senegal winger. Negotiations between both parties are expected to go smoothly as they look to make the deal come to fruition and fulfill the player’s wishes. The deal is expected to be completed later this week after all the details have been finalized.
