Completely understand the reaction in the stadium, reveals Gareth Southgate
Today at 3:48 PM
England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted he completely understood the negative reaction in the stadium after the Three Lions suffered a humiliating defeat against Hungary despite playing with a heavily rotated side. Hungary secured a 4-0 victory over England on Tuesday at Molineux.
England suffered their worst home loss since 1928 with a shock 4-0 defeat to Hungary on Tuesday at Molineux. Hungary started the game brightly and made their domination count when Roland Sallai controlled the ball and slotted the ball home in the 16th minute after a mistake from John Stones.
Sallai added the second for his side in the 70th minute with the outside of his boot for a sensational finish. Zsolt Nagy added the third of the game ten minutes later with an expertly tucked finish and England were subject to further misery as Stones was shown a second yellow card for a bad challenge. Daniel Gazdag scored a screamer from long range to put the pin on a hapless night for the Three Lions.
England remains winless and at the bottom of their Nations League group with two points from four games and the home support was quick to express their frustration at Southgate& Co. Southgate expressed his apologies to the fans and revealed that his side will bounce back from the embarrassing loss.
"We picked a young team with energy and when the game started to go against them, it started to look that way. That's my responsibility in the end. It was an important experience for lots of young players in these games. We've learned a lot in Germany and Italy games. Hungary are a good side and we knew that. I gave them too much to do tonight,” Southgate told Channel 4.
"I understand the reaction in the stadium, these players have been unbelievable for the country. They have to stay with them. Tonight was the sort of night that my predecessors have had. It's important to stand. I'm not going to say it doesn't hurt,” he added.
