AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers | India thrash Hong Kong 4-0, top Group D

Today at 10:38 AM
The Indian football team seems to be in great form, as they shattered Hong Kong 4-0, in the third and final Group D match at the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers third round at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday. The likes of Anwar Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir, and Ishan Pandita scored for India.
Without any doubt, this is Team India's finest win under coach Igor Stimac, who has been with the side for close to three years now. With this win, India, who had already qualified for the AFC Asian Cup main draw, now topped their group in the qualifiers as well. Hong Kong finished in second place with a total of six points.
Meanwhile, Anwar Ali just took 56 seconds to get on the scoresheet, as he pounced on the rebound after Ashique Kuruniyan’s shot was blocked. All Ali did was, lift the ball over the Hong Kong goalkeeper, to score his first goal in India colours. From there on, India only dominated the match, with the second goal coming in the 44th minute.
Jeakson Singh's free-kick fell at the right spot for unmarked Chettri, who controlled the ball well, and beat the goalkeeper to score again. This was his 84th international goal, which helped him equal the record of Ferenc Puskas of Hungary.
The Indian team kept attacking the opposition goalpost and finally struck gold in the 84th minute, when Brandon Fernandes and Roshan Singh combined well, to help Mavir convert. A few minutes later, in the dying moments of the match, Manvir was in action again, as his cross gave Ishan Pandita the chance to score.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.