Top strikers should play in Premier League and competition will help me, admits Harry Kane

Manchester City and Liverpool have sent shockwaves through the transfer market with their recruitment of Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez. The Manchester club announced the signing of their star striker on Monday as they look to bolster their attacking options in order to retain the Premier League and put their Champions League miseries behind them by winning the prestigious competition.

Liverpool are reportedly set to lose out on the services of Sadio Mane and thus have been looking to add a striker this summer. However, despite rumours indicating otherwise, Benfica have already confirmed that the Reds have signed Darwin Nunez for a €75 million fee plus €25 million in add-ons. The Premier League is all set for the introduction of the pair of star strikers as the race for the Golden Boot is set to be reinvigorated in the form of new competition.

So much so that it excites Harry Kane , who looks set to stay at Spurs ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, and he reiterated his desire of achieving his goals and finishing ahead of the duo in the race for the Golden Boot.

"The battle for the Golden Boot is always tough. The Premier League has produced some top strikers from around the world for a number of years now. You expect the top strikers to want to play in the Premier League and with those two new signings, that is going to be the case. It helps. It helps me as a player to have good competition, it drives me to improve and get better. So for sure, I look forward to the challenge,” Kane told ESPN.