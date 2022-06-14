Sevilla confirm that Jules Kounde is set to undergo surgery for minor pelvis injury

However, with the Blues losing both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger on free-transfers this summer, it has seen them linked with a move for Kounde again. But Sevilla may have put the move in jeopardy by confirming that the 23-year-old does have an injury issue and will undergo surgery soon to fix it. Despite that, reports have indicated that Chelsea are confident of getting a deal done and having the defender back in time before pre-season.