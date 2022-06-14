Sevilla confirm that Jules Kounde is set to undergo surgery for minor pelvis injury
Today at 6:30 PM
In light of rumours of an injury, Sevilla have confirmed that Jules Kounde is set to have surgery on a minor pelvis injury that dates back several months prior in the coming weeks. The defender has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea with Kounde reportedly keen on joining the Blues.
Ever since his move from Bordeaux to Sevilla, Jules Kounde has turned into not just one of the best defenders in the Spanish top tier but arguably amongst the best in the world. The 23-year-old has thrived for the La Liga side and was even heavily linked with a move away last summer. But with Chelsea unwilling to meet Sevilla’s asking price, Kounde remained at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and played a key part in their title challenge.
However, with the Blues losing both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger on free-transfers this summer, it has seen them linked with a move for Kounde again. But Sevilla may have put the move in jeopardy by confirming that the 23-year-old does have an injury issue and will undergo surgery soon to fix it. Despite that, reports have indicated that Chelsea are confident of getting a deal done and having the defender back in time before pre-season.
"Jules Kounde will undergo planned operation in Bordeaux. He will undergo surgery for a minor pelvis injury which he has had for most of the season. As was scheduled several weeks ago, Koundé will undergo an operation on Tuesday in Bordeaux for a minor pelvis injury. In principle, if everything goes as expected, the French international will be available for the start of the 2022/23 season," reads the statement on Sevilla's website.
🏥 @jkeey4 se somete este martes a una operación programada en Burdeos. #SevillaFC #WeareSevilla— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) June 14, 2022
