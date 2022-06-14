Reports | Tottenham come to agreement with Brighton over £25 million move for Yves Bissouma
Today at 2:57 PM
According to the Times, Tottenham and Brighton and Hove Albion have come to an agreement over a £25 million move for midfielder Yves Bissouma. The 25-year-old has only one year left on his current contract and has been linked with a move to Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United.
While his move to Brighton and Hove Albion shocked Seagulls fans, few will deny that Yves Bissouma has turned into a key star for Graham Potter’s side. The defensive midfielder has taken to the English shores superbly and is now considered to be amongst the best in his position in the league. So much so that Bissouma has been linked with a move to some of England’s biggest sides.
That includes Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal and even Manchester City although the Times has reported that Spurs have come to an agreement with Brighton. The report has revealed that the North Londoners are overly keen on signing the 25-year-old and have negotiated a fee of around £25 million for Bissouma. The Mali international has only one year left on his current deal and Brighton are reportedly open to letting him leave this summer with Arsenal interested.
However, Tottenham have taken things one step further and have reportedly come to an agreement although personal terms are yet to be agreed upon. But the Times has further reported that Spurs believe Bissouma is open to signing for them especially with them playing Champions League next season and thus don’t believe personal terms to be a roadblock. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also reported the same and added that Spurs are set to hand Bissouma a five-year contract.
