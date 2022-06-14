Reports | Manchester City ready to make offer for Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips
Today at 4:12 PM
According to the Times, Manchester City are preparing to make an offer for Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips as they look to bolster their midfield options after the departure of club captain Fernandinho. The England international is the source of interest from several Premier League clubs.
Kalvin Phillips has been a dedicated servant to Leeds United as he has spent 12 years at the Yorkshire club. The English midfielder has made 234 appearances for the English side while scoring 14 goals and providing 13 assists across all competitions. Phillips is set to move onto greener pastures as he looks to leave his boyhood club in his bid to win major silverware before the end of his playing career.
According to reports from Times, Manchester City are looking to make the midfielder their second signing of the summer after they completed the deal to sign star striker Erling Haaland on Monday. It is understood that the Cityzens have turned their attention to recruiting a midfielder as they are set to lose out on the services of long-term servant Fernandinho. Furthermore, the futures of both Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko are also uncertain which makes the acquisition of a midfielder a priority at the Etihad Stadium.
It is understood that Leeds are desperate to tie down their man to a new contract but the England midfielder has decided that a move to City would be beneficial in furthering his ambitions. Guardiola has earmarked Phillips' dynamic ability to play as a No. 6 or No. 8 as one of the key reasons for signing the midfielder. City would also be able to add the Leeds midfielder as a homegrown player for their Champions League squad registration with an official offer set to arrive in the coming days as they look to seal a deal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Ilkay Gundogan
- Kalvin Philipps
- Fernandinho
- Pep Guardiola
- English Premier League
- Manchester City
- Leeds United
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.