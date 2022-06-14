Reports | Manchester City ready to make offer for Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips

It is understood that Leeds are desperate to tie down their man to a new contract but the England midfielder has decided that a move to City would be beneficial in furthering his ambitions. Guardiola has earmarked Phillips' dynamic ability to play as a No. 6 or No. 8 as one of the key reasons for signing the midfielder. City would also be able to add the Leeds midfielder as a homegrown player for their Champions League squad registration with an official offer set to arrive in the coming days as they look to seal a deal.