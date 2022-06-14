Reports | Farhad Moshiri holds talks with consortium over potential Everton takeover bid
Today at 4:37 PM
According to Sky Sports, Everton’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has held talks with a consortium that includes Peter Kenyon over a potential takeover bid. The 67-year-old has spent six years at the club as the majority shareholder but has failed to get the Toffees back into European football.
When Farhad Moshiri became Everton’s majority shareholder in 2016, the then 61-year-old promised Toffees’ fans the world and more. However, despite pumping in more than half a billion pounds since then, Everton have struggled to do anything. The club have instead sacked more than a dozen managers, brought in twice that number of players and barely survived the 2021/22 season. It has seen many fans wondering what lies ahead for the club, especially after a relegation battle.
However, Sky Sports has now reported that the Goodison Park side could be sold as majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has held meetings with a consortium over a takeover bid. The report has indicated that Moshiri has been looking at investors but could be convinced to part with the team for a reported £500 million valuation. That includes the club’s debt as well and the report revealed that former Manchester United chief executive Peter Kenyon is a part of the consortium.
But with Everton spending well above their earnings over the last half-decade, questions have been asked as to whether the club has breached financial fair play and thus needs to be docked points. That is reportedly a dealbreaker for the consortium and they are thus waiting to see what the Premier League and English FA decide before making a decision themselves. Furthermore, the Telegraph has reported that talks are still at an early stage although both parties are confident that they can get a deal across the line.
