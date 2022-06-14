Reports | Farhad Moshiri holds talks with consortium over potential Everton takeover bid

But with Everton spending well above their earnings over the last half-decade, questions have been asked as to whether the club has breached financial fair play and thus needs to be docked points. That is reportedly a dealbreaker for the consortium and they are thus waiting to see what the Premier League and English FA decide before making a decision themselves. Furthermore, the Telegraph has reported that talks are still at an early stage although both parties are confident that they can get a deal across the line.