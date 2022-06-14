Erling Haaland's arrival is worry for rest of Premier League, insists Jamie Carragher

Erling Haaland proved to the world that he is one of the best strikers in European football during his stint at Borussia Dortmund . The 21-year-old scored 89 goals and registered 23 assists in 86 appearances for the German club across all competitions. A host of elite European clubs were keeping an eye on the Norwegian striker in the light of a potential transfer and Manchester City won the race to secure the Norway international's signature.

Haaland's €60 million signings have raised eyebrows around the world and especially in the top-flight of English football as Pep Guardiola 's side looks to retain the Premier League and claim their first-ever Champions League. The reigning champions have played without an out-and-out No9 since Sergio Aguero ’s departure although their displays on the pitch haven’t been lacking.

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher asserted that the Norwegian striker is set to definitively make the difference for the Manchester club with the only question being how long Haaland will take to fit into Guardiola’s system.

"It's a worry for the rest of the Premier League. We are talking about one of the world's greats even at such a young age, but I don't think anyone should be raising the white flag too early because it's going to be really interesting how he fits into the team. Pep Guardiola hasn't really used a central striker in the last couple of years and he's still been very successful,” Carragher told Sky Sports.bor