Burnley appoint Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany as their new manager
Today at 5:44 PM
Burnley have confirmed that they have hired former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany as their new manager after making the decision to relieve Sean Dyche from his managerial duties in April. The Belgian manager left Anderlecht by mutual consent after spending two years at the club.
Burnley broke a number of long-standing club records under Sean Dyche who guided the team to promotion to the Premier League twice within 2016. Despite the club’s lack of investment into the playing squad and infrastructure, Dyche was able to navigate through shark-infested waters and keep the English club in the Premier League for several seasons.
The English manager was sacked by Burnley in April after being at the helm for nine and a half years as their survival prospects in the 2021-22 season looked grim. The English side appointed Mike Jackson as caretaker manager for the rest of the season although the Premier League outfit were unable to ensure their Premier League status for the 2022-23 season as they went on to be relegated after finishing 18th on the final day of the season.
The Clarets have confirmed that they have appointed former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany as their new manager as they look to catapult their way back to the top flight of English football immediately. Kompany expressed his delight at taking charge of a prestige club like Burnley.
"I'm excited by the challenge ahead. Burnley Football Club is a truly historic English side and it is an honour to be appointed first-team manager. I've been impressed by the board's vision for the club which aligns with my own and I look forward to playing my part as we enter an important season,” Kompany told Burnley’s official website.
We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Vincent Kompany as first-team manager.— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) June 14, 2022
Welcome to Burnley, @vincentkompany! 👔#WelcomeKompany | #UTC
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.