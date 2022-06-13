We all have right to make mistakes but I want to have my own career, claims Dusan Vlahovic

It has seen the young Serbian called one of the best young forwards around and a few have even compared him to Zlatan Ibrahimovic because of his size and technical skill. But Vlahovic believes that the comparison is unfair to him because of what Ibrahimovic has done in his career so far. Not only that, the 22-year-old admitted that he “wants to have my own career” and added that a very young player has the “right to make mistakes” in order to improve.