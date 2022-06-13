Son Heung-Min must always try to do better to stay in best form, proclaims Son Woong-Jung
Son Heung-Min’s father Son Woong-Jung believes that his son must always strive to do better than before and admitted that if he stops working, he won’t be as good as he is right now. The South Korean forward thrived for Tottenham last season, contributing to 34 goals across all competitions.
Ever since his move to Tottenham, few players have been as consistent as Son Heung-Min for the North Londoners with only Harry Kane on par with the South Korean. The now 29-year-old arrived in the summer of 2015 and has since contributed to 204 goals in just over 320 appearances. That includes hitting double figures for goals in the league over the last six consecutive seasons, including a 23-goal season that saw him with his first Golden Boot last season.
It saw Son become the first Asian player to do so and the South Korean’s performances meant that Spurs finished over rivals Arsenal in a Champions League place. However, despite the 29-year-old’s form and prolific nature, Son Woong-jung believes that the South Korean must keep improving. Not only that, the forward’s father added that he “always wants him to be 10 percent better” each year and that to do that, Son needs to "work harder".
"He must work harder and make more progress. If he is satisfied with what he has achieved now, crisis is on the way. He must always try to do better to stay in the best form, don't you think? Instead of being happy to stay where he is, I always want him to be 10 percent better,” Son Woong-jung said, reported Goal.
The 29-year-old’s consistent displays have seen many clamour for the forward to leave Tottenham and sign for a bigger side although so far no move has materialized. But in light of that, Son Woong-jung added that the only way his son will be considered to be a world-class player is when he can “play a solid role in one of the world’s top clubs”.
“He [Son] must be able to play a solid role in one of the world's top clubs. That's when he will become a world-class player. He scored a lot of goals this year, but it doesn't mean he will do the same next year. Only those who stay ready can survive the difficulties. He must face everything with a cautious mind and can't afford to be too proud,” he added.
