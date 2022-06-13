Son Heung-Min must always try to do better to stay in best form, proclaims Son Woong-Jung

Ever since his move to Tottenham, few players have been as consistent as Son Heung-Min for the North Londoners with only Harry Kane on par with the South Korean. The now 29-year-old arrived in the summer of 2015 and has since contributed to 204 goals in just over 320 appearances. That includes hitting double figures for goals in the league over the last six consecutive seasons, including a 23-goal season that saw him with his first Golden Boot last season.