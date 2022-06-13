Choice to sign for Bayern Munich was actually made pretty quickly, reveals Ryan Gravenberch

Ajax starlet Ryan Gravenberch has admitted that while he was open to signing for Manchester United, he had already given his word to Bayern Munich in October and the decision was made quickly. The 20-year-old is reportedly set to sign for the German giants from Ajax this summer.

Despite being heavily linked with a move to England and Spain, reports had indicated that Ryan Gravenberch’s attention had been grabbed by Bayern Munich. The German giants have been looking into a move for the 20-year-old for more than a year and reports indicated that the club were inching closer toward an agreement. However, while speculation revealed that Ajax could convince Gravenberch to sign a new deal, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Bayern had their man.

The Bavarians are set to sign the highly-rated 20-year-old from Ajax with the Eredivisie giants keen on letting Gravenberch go before his contract expired in the summer of 2023. But Manchester United were also in the race and Gravenberch confirmed as much and admitted that while United are a “big and beautiful club”, he already had an agreement with Bayern. He also added that the “plan they sketched me out just made sense” and that’s why he agreed to sign.

“Manchester United is a very big and beautiful club, but I already had such a good feeling at Bayern and I had given my word. My choice was actually made pretty quickly. In October I met the trainer Julian Nagelsmann, sports chairman Hasan Salihamidzic and technical director Marco Neppe in a hotel at Schiphol. The plan they sketched me out just made sense,” Gravenberch told De Telegraaf.

Not only that, Gravenberch confirmed that Ajax did make a last-minute contract offer and one that he actually considered but eventually rejected for a move to Bayern. He also revealed that his “love for the club will always remain” but believes that he is ready for a new challenge and the one that the Bundesliga offers.

"In the end, Ajax made me a royal offer, and if Bayern hadn't made such a good impression, I would certainly have signed. I walked around there for 12 years and Ajax has made me the player I am today.

“I think it is logical that Ajax earns something from me, because the club has always been good to me. We part as good friends. My love for the club will always remain. Whether I am ready for the Bundesliga is a difficult question, but I certainly have that feeling,” he added.