Benfica confirm agreement with Liverpool over €100 million move for Darwin Nunez

After an excellent end to the 2021/22 season where he netted 34 goals across all competitions, many expected Darwin Nunez to leave Benfica for one of Europe’s bigwigs. However, while the 22-year-old has been linked with a move to more than a few European sides, Liverpool have reportedly been the frontrunners to sign Nunez this summer. The Reds have been targeting offensive reinforcements in order to help improve the team and Nunez has been at the top of their shortlist.