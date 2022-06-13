Benfica confirm agreement with Liverpool over €100 million move for Darwin Nunez
Today at 2:49 PM
In a statement, Benfica have revealed that they have a deal in place with Liverpool for Darwin Nunez for an initial transfer fee of around €75 million, which could rise to €100 million. The Reds have been front-runners for the 22-year-old’s signature with Manchester United also keen on a move.
After an excellent end to the 2021/22 season where he netted 34 goals across all competitions, many expected Darwin Nunez to leave Benfica for one of Europe’s bigwigs. However, while the 22-year-old has been linked with a move to more than a few European sides, Liverpool have reportedly been the frontrunners to sign Nunez this summer. The Reds have been targeting offensive reinforcements in order to help improve the team and Nunez has been at the top of their shortlist.
But in light of those rumours, Benfica have confirmed that they have come to an agreement with Liverpool a €75 million move for the 22-year-old striker. Not only that, reports have indicated that Nunez is set to undergo a medical soon before signing a six-year deal and that the Reds are set to announce the move soon. Furthermore, the statement indicated that the move could rise to €100 million with add-ons and various bonuses.
“In the early morning hours of this Monday (0:44 am), Sport Lisboa e Benfica – Futebol, SAD informed the Securities Market Commission (CMVM) that it had reached an agreement with Liverpool FC for the sale of all rights to the player Darwin Nuñez, for the amount of 75 million euros,” reads the statement.
“To the CMVM, Benfica's SAD also informed that " the agreement provides for the payment of a variable remuneration, so the global amount of the sale could reach the amount of 100 million euros.
"It is further informed that the aforementioned agreement is dependent on the signing of the player's sports employment contract with Liverpool FC", it is further explained in the official document.”
Official and here we go confirmed!Darwin Núñez, new Liverpool player on a permanent deal from Benfica. 🚨📑 #LFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2022
Benfica statement confirms “deal now signed for €75m fee plus add-ons to reach €100m package”.
Núñez will sign until 2028, medical today.
Never been in doubt. pic.twitter.com/DEroWLCBH7
