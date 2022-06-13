Believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions, asserts Erling Haaland

From the moment he signed for Borussia Dortmund, few players were linked with a move away from the club more than Erling Haaland and his form didn’t help his cause. The 21-year-old thrived for the German side, netting 86 goals in 89 appearances for the club and it earned him a move to Manchester City. The Cityzens will end up paying somewhere around £86 million in all, including agent fees and bonuses, for the forward but reports indicate that they believe Haaland is the final piece of their puzzle.