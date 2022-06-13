Believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions, asserts Erling Haaland
Today at 5:09 PM
New Manchester City star Erling Haaland believes that he is in the perfect place to fulfil his future goals going forward and admitted that he admires the way they play their football. The Cityzens signed the Borussia Dortmund starlet for a fee that could potentially rise up to £86 million.
From the moment he signed for Borussia Dortmund, few players were linked with a move away from the club more than Erling Haaland and his form didn’t help his cause. The 21-year-old thrived for the German side, netting 86 goals in 89 appearances for the club and it earned him a move to Manchester City. The Cityzens will end up paying somewhere around £86 million in all, including agent fees and bonuses, for the forward but reports indicate that they believe Haaland is the final piece of their puzzle.
They’re not the only ones as Haaland admitted that Manchester City’s style and tactics are “perfect for a player like me.” Not only that, the 21-year-old praised Pep Guardiola and the team that City already have in place which makes the club the “right place to fulfil my ambitions”.
"This is a proud day for me and my family. I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons. You can't help but admire their style of play, it's exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me,” Haaland told mancity.com.
"There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions. I want to score goals, win trophies and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me and I can't wait to get started in pre-season."
