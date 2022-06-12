Reports | Chelsea considered favourites to sign Ousmane Dembele on free transfer
Today at 6:55 PM
According to reports from GOAL, Chelsea have registered a formal interest in Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele as they aim to lure the winger to the Stamford Bridge to reinforce their attacking options on the wing. The French winger’s contract with the Spanish club expires later this month.
Barcelona signed Ousmane Dembele in the summer of 2017 for a fee of €105 million-plus a reported €40 million in add-ons. The French winger was the most exciting prospect in European football and Barcelona looked to the World Cup winner to spearhead their future for the next decade.
It hasn’t gone according to plan for Dembele as his time at Camp Nou has been hampered by injuries and disciplinary issues. The Frenchman produced his most fruitful season for the Blaugrana this season as he registered 13 assists in 32 games across all competitions. The 25-year-old’s contract with the Catalan club expires this month and Barcelona have put a contract extension on the table as they want to keep him at the club.
According to reports from GOAL, Chelsea are considered to be the frontrunners to sign the French winger as it looks unlikely Dembele extends his deal at Camp Nou with time running out for the Barcelona star to commit to fresh terms. It is understood that Chelsea will look to bolster their attacking options and Thomas Tuchel has identified Dembele as the perfect candidate to add to his ranks.
The pair worked together at Borussia Dortmund and enjoyed a productive relationship during their time in Germany and Chelsea will look to recreate the partnership in London. It is understood that the London club will not endure any difficulties in convincing the Frenchman to join the side and will look to offer Dembele a lucrative financial package to seal the deal.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.