Jules Kounde want to play in a more competitive team, reveals Cruz de Andres

Jules Kounde has proved to be one of the best defenders in La Liga with his impressive performances at the center of defense during his time with Sevilla . The French centre back has made 133 appearances for the Spanish side since joining the club in 2018.

The 23-year-old’s sensational performances have attracted the attention of several top European clubs who will look to recruit the French international in order to bolster their defense. Chelsea tried their best to sign the defender the previous summer but advances from the London club were rejected by the La Liga side as they priced Kounde out of a move.

Chelsea will look to seal a transfer for the Sevilla star quickly this summer after the takeover of the English side was completed in May. Sevilla general manager Cruz de Andres has admitted that the club will struggle to hold on to their prized asset as the player wants to move onto greener pastures.

“The case with Jules Kounde is very similar to the case of Diego Carlos. Not in the timing because we received offers for Jules Kounde in the last two seasons but always in the summer market. We have rejected because we thought that this player can improve his performances. It was better to wait because the market at the time was depressing. We thought that waiting a while would [help us] obtain more money, the Sevilla general manager told to Sport Witness.