Some people have managed teams and others haven't, asserts Gareth Southgate
Today at 4:14 PM
England boss Gareth Southgate has insisted that criticism from detractors over the Three Lions’ playing style don’t bother him as some people have managed teams and knows what it takes to claim victory unlike those who haven’t managed. England failed to create chances against Hungary and Germany.
Gareth Southgate was appointed as England manager in November 2017 after Sam Allardyce resigned due to the 2016 English football scandal. The English manager has helped create a positive atmosphere in the dressing room since taking charge with the Three Lions historically struggling with infighting within themselves.
The 51-year-old has led the Three Lions to lofty new heights as he led the side to a semi-final at the 2018 World Cup and became the first England boss to do so in a major competition since 1990. The English manager also managed to finish third in the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019.
England also went all the way to the finals of Euro 2020 but fell short of capturing major silverware as Italy beat them on penalties. Despite all his achievements, critics have suggested that Southgate’s proactive approach is hindering England and pointed out to their recene performances against Hungary and Germany as examples. Southgate responded to the remarks by revealing that it is crucial to find the right balance.
“Look, I've got to find a balance because I don't want to sit and be defensive but some people have managed teams and others haven't. Until you've managed teams, you have a different view of the game because what's needed to win football matches are the sorts of things that Mount did on (Joshua) Kimmich that allows other things to happen,” Southgate told Sky Sports.worl
"I think that balance of the team to get to a semi-final and final has been pretty good and maybe we've talked for years about why we haven't got there. I've got to manage in the way I see fit,” he added.
