Reports | Arsenal registers interest in Leeds winger Raphinha

Arsenal registers interest in Leeds winger Raphinha
Today at 5:02 PM
According to reports from GOAL, Arsenal have identified Raphinha as an ideal candidate to bolster their attacking options as they look to replace Nicolas Pepe from the side with the Brazilian winger. Barcelona and Arsenal are considered to be the primary frontrunners for the winger’s signature.
Raphinha has established himself as one of the trickiest wingers in the top flight of English football after joining Leeds in October 2020. The Brazilian was a crucial component of then-manager Marcelo Bielsa's high-octane footballing philosophy as he registered 15 goal contributions for the side in the 2020-21 campaign.
Leeds weren’t able to capitalize on their positive momentum from last season as they fell into a tussle for survival in the Premier League this season. Raphinha made a key difference in the final few weeks of the campaign to ensure that his side would stay in the top-flight of English football ahead of the 2022-23 season. According to reports from GOAL, Arsenal are interested in acquring the winger’s services as they look to replace Nicolas Pepe from the side this summer.
It is understood that the London side has not submitted a bid for Raphinha and is yet to hold any official talks with Leeds over the Brazilian but they are sounding out details over a potential move with Raphinha's camp. Barcelona are also interested in bringing the Brazil international to Camp Nou this summer as they look to replace Ousmane Dembele after the Frenchman turned down a new contract from the Spanish side.
Raphinha is understood to prefer a move to Barcelona although any potential move will hinge on the Catalan club’s ability to solve their financial woes off the pitch. Arsenal will look to capitalize on Barcelona’s lack of urgency as they convince the Brazilian to make the move to London.
