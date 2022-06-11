Reports | Arsenal registers interest in Leeds winger Raphinha

Leeds weren’t able to capitalize on their positive momentum from last season as they fell into a tussle for survival in the Premier League this season. Raphinha made a key difference in the final few weeks of the campaign to ensure that his side would stay in the top-flight of English football ahead of the 2022-23 season. According to reports from GOAL, Arsenal are interested in acquring the winger’s services as they look to replace Nicolas Pepe from the side this summer.