ISL 2022-23 | Chennaiyin FC sign defender Gurmukh Singh

The Marina Machans have secured the services of defender Gurmukh Singh on a two-year agreement ahead of the ISL 2022-23 season. He will join the two-time Hero ISL champions after impressive showings for the I-League outfit, Rajasthan United FC, where he was a vital cog for the club.
“Gurmukh Singh is a great addition to this squad. We know that he has played a huge role in Rajasthan United’s I-League season that finished with the second best defensive record in the league. I would like to welcome him to the Chennaiyin family,” said Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani. In his debut I-League season last year, Gurmukh spent 900 minutes on the pitch in 10 games. He also featured in six championship stage matches for them.
A product of East Bengal’s youth academy, Gurmukh is the second defender to join the Marina Machans this summer after Monotosh Chakladar, who was signed by the club last week.
“Since I started playing football, playing in the ISL has always been my dream, and today with God's grace that has turned into reality. I am thankful to Chennaiyin FC for placing their trust in me. I assure the club and the fans that I’ll do everything I can to take the club to new heights. Looking forward to the season.” Gurmukh expressed his excitement about joining Chennaiyin FC.
Gurmukh, who was also part of Minerva Academy FC’s set-up in the past but didn’t get a game, made his professional debut for Rajasthan United in 2021 and went on to play 22 matches for them across competitions.