ISL 2022-23 | Chennaiyin FC sign defender Gurmukh Singh

“Gurmukh Singh is a great addition to this squad. We know that he has played a huge role in Rajasthan United’s I-League season that finished with the second best defensive record in the league. I would like to welcome him to the Chennaiyin family,” said Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani. In his debut I-League season last year, Gurmukh spent 900 minutes on the pitch in 10 games. He also featured in six championship stage matches for them.