Am sure Romelu Lukaku will make the right decision in the summer, claims Roberto Martinez
Today at 3:01 PM
Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has asserted that the uncertainty surrounding Romelu Lukaku’s future will be decided soon and acknowledged that if he departs Chelsea, it will be because all parties decided it was the best move. Lukaku is reportedly set to initiate a transfer this summer.
Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea from Inter for a reported fee of £97.5million for his second spell at the club after leaving the London club in 2013. The Belgian has established himself as one of the best strikers in European football since departing Stamford Bridge in his first spell at the club.
Under Antonio Conte’s tutelage, the Belgium striker improved his all-around game as he led the Italian club to their first Serie A title since 2009-10. Chelsea recruited this striker in a club-record move as they looked to build a team around a focal point in attack.
It hasn’t gone according to plan for the Belgium international as he has failed to justify his price tag with his performances. Lukaku has struggled for game time under Thomas Tuchel despite finishing as the club's top scorer with 15 goals and has failed to adapt to the German coach’s demands on the pitch.
Reports have suggested that Lukaku’s time in London could be coming to an end as both club and player look to sever their ties. Belgium boss Martinez insisted that Lukaku will make the right decision surrounding his future in the summer.
"He wants to be important and enjoy his football. I'm sure the decision in the summer will be the right one. In Belgium we are quite relaxed with Romelu's situation. I know it is a big topic, but at the moment he is trying to recover from the injury and that's the only thing he has in his mind. If he stays at Chelsea it will be for the right reasons. If he's moving away it will be because everyone agrees to it,” Martinez told reporters in a press conference.
