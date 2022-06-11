Am sure Romelu Lukaku will make the right decision in the summer, claims Roberto Martinez

"He wants to be important and enjoy his football. I'm sure the decision in the summer will be the right one. In Belgium we are quite relaxed with Romelu's situation. I know it is a big topic, but at the moment he is trying to recover from the injury and that's the only thing he has in his mind. If he stays at Chelsea it will be for the right reasons. If he's moving away it will be because everyone agrees to it,” Martinez told reporters in a press conference.