Reports | Manchester United eyeing €60 million move for Ajax starlet Antony
Today at 3:27 PM
According to Goal, Manchester United are in talks with Ajax over a potential €60 million move for Antony this summer with the forward open to leaving the club. The 22-year-old signed for Ajax in the summer of 2020 and has thrived for the club since, contributing to 42 goals in 79 appearances.
Despite a drop-off in form last season, Antony still managed to end the term with 12 goals and 10 assists across all competitions, a tally that placed him amongst Ajax’s best. Not only that, the 22-year-old turned out to be the right man for the job especially after the Dutch giants lost Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea in the summer of 2020. That combined with the young starlet’s potential and his consistent performances for Ajax, has seen Antony heavily linked with a move away.
However, Goal has reported that Manchester United are currently the front-runners as Antony’s representatives are already in Europe in order to have talks with the club. The Red Devils made Erik ten Hag their new manager at the end of the 2021/22 season and it has seen Antony keen on joining the former Ajax boss at Old Trafford. The report has indicated that United are confident that they will get a deal done because of the connections they have with Ajax and because the 22-year-old is open to the move.
But the Red Devils could be forced into paying at least €60 million for Antony with Ajax reportedly unwilling to settle for a fee lower than that figure. Yet despite that, Goal has reported that Manchester United are still willing to go through with the move although they are looking to negotiate a fee lower than the sum quoted in order to have money left over to sign other targets.
