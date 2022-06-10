Reports | Manchester United eyeing €60 million move for Ajax starlet Antony

However, Goal has reported that Manchester United are currently the front-runners as Antony’s representatives are already in Europe in order to have talks with the club. The Red Devils made Erik ten Hag their new manager at the end of the 2021/22 season and it has seen Antony keen on joining the former Ajax boss at Old Trafford. The report has indicated that United are confident that they will get a deal done because of the connections they have with Ajax and because the 22-year-old is open to the move.